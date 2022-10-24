Remember that time Luke Bryan dressed up as Buddy the Elf for Halloween? His wife sure does

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Bryan has donned some crazy Halloween costumes over the years, and fortunately, his wife, Caroline, is here to document them all.

In case you’d forgotten the year the country superstar went as Buddy the Elf, Caroline posted a throwback shot of the costume on Friday, displaying Luke in all his Halloween glory: a curly wig, rosy blush on his cheeks and, of course, tight yellow leggings.

Caroline even included video of the night Luke wore the costume, showing him in an epic dance-off with a giant squirrel. “What a fun night!!” she wrote in the caption.

But that’s certainly not the only wacky Halloween costume the Bryans have dreamed up for Halloweens past. They’re also masters of the couple’s costume: One year, Luke dressed up as a giant nut, while Caroline was a squirrel. They wore gigantic ostrich costumes another year and even took slow motion video of their “ostrich race.”

But perhaps the cutest couple’s costume the Bryans ever wore was their matching Tweedledee and Tweedledum outfits, featuring Luke in an oversized bowtie and suspenders.

The country star couple have set the bar high in previous years, so keep an eye on their social channels to see what crazy outfits they dream up for 2022.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.