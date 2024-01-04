93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Report: Sienna Miller welcomes second child

January 4, 2024 9:01AM EST
Share
MEGA/GC Images

Sienna Miller has reportedly welcomed a baby girl — her second child and first with model-actor boyfriend Oli Green, according to the Daily Mail.

The British newspaper reports the couple was spotted walking in West London on Wednesday, January 3, with the new baby in tow.

Photos obtained by People back in August showed the 42-year-old actress enjoying a vacation in Ibiza, where she was captured in a bikini that revealed her baby bump.

Miller is already a mom to 11-year-old daughter Marlowe, whom she shares with Tom Sturridge.

Miller and Green, 27, ignited romance rumors back in February 2022 when they were seen attending a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Chicken FriedZac Brown Band
2:32pm
Save Me The TroubleDan And Shay
2:29pm
I Hope You Dance [single Version]Lee Ann Womack
2:25pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
2:22pm
Tucson Too LateJordan Davis
2:15pm
View Full Playlist