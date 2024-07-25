Rerun: The most popular re-watched TV shows by state

Whether unwinding with a little “comfort watching” or re-bingeing an old favorite from pilot to finale, most people have hit play on their favorite series more than once.

And according to a new survey, The Office is the most popular series in the country to do just that.

Casino.ca polled 3,000 Americans and 3,000 Canadians as to which shows they watch over and over again, and for both American and Canadian viewers, The Office is the preferred choice.

In the U.S., the Steve Carell comedy was the top pick in 14 states, including California, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Coming in second in the U.S. was Breaking Bad: The Emmy-winning drama was the #1 re-watched show in New Mexico, where the Bryan Cranston series is set, and six others, including Alabama, Florida and Nebraska.

Friends ranked third, topping the competition in four states, including New York, the home turf of Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler and Joey, and their fictional hangout Central Perk.

Fourth place was a tie with two other NBC shows, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU. Both New York City-based series were tops in three states, but New York wasn’t one of them.

Rounding out fifth place was another tie, with The Big Bang Theory, Grey’s Anatomy, The Simpsons, Modern Family and Schitt’s Creek each being the top choice in two states.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

