“Rest now you angel”: Darius Rucker reflects on his friend Loretta Lynn

Darius Rucker is sharing kind words about his friend Loretta Lynn in the wake of her passing.

Darius was one of the many artists who paid tribute to Loretta’s storied catalog in 2019 during her 87th birthday celebration at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. He performed a cover of one of her signature hits, “The Pill.”

Darius is now reflecting on the late singer’s legacy with a series of photos from the special night, which capture him sharing a hug and kiss with Loretta backstage and greeting her onstage.

“She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted,” Darius says. “I am so blessed to call her a friend. I miss you already @lorettalynnofficial. Love you. And rest now you angel.”

Lynn passed away October 4 at her home in Hurricane Mills, TN. She was 90 years old.

