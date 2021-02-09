      Weather Alert

Retail Therapy at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center

Feb 9, 2021 @ 2:18pm

Retail Therapy – A one-day shopping expo this Saturday!

Featuring vendors specializing in handmade arts & crafts, retail vendors and more; come see everything being offered between 9am-5pm Saturday at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center!

Due to COVID regulations, tickets will not be available to buy on-site and are only available online.