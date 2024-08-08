93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Reviews hint it might be game over for ‘Borderlands’ movie

August 8, 2024 4:45PM EDT
The video game franchise Borderlands has legions of fans around the world. However, the upcoming movie adaptation, not so much — at least according to reviewers. 

The action comedy starring Cate BlanchettJamie Lee CurtisKevin Hart and the voice of Jack Black heads to theaters on Friday with a Rotten Tomatoes aggregated critics score of just 3% — one of the lowest scores of the year. 

It remains to be seen what audiences think of Eli Roth‘s action comedy, which also stars Ariana Greenblatt and Florian Munteanu — after all, a critics score a blockbuster does not necessarily make.

That said, the reviewers absolutely teed off on the film, which was branded a “catastrophic disappointment” according to one critic; a “noisy rip-off” of Guardians of the Galaxy, according to another; and a movie that no less “represents the lowest point cinema could ever reach,” according to a third.

That said, even the most savage review still gave points to Blanchett’s performance as Lilith, who leads a ragtag team on an extraterrestrial treasure hunt. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

