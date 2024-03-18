93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Riley Green drops cover of Josh Thompson’s “Way Out Here”

March 18, 2024 2:30PM EDT
Riley Green has released his cover of Josh Thompson‘s “Way Out Here.”

The heartfelt ode, which pays tribute to small-town America and country upbringing, is Riley’s first new release since 2023’s Ain’t My Last Rodeo.

“I’ve always loved this song. ‘Way Out Here’ is out everywhere now. Hope y’all like it!” Riley shares on Instagram.

Penned by Josh, David Lee Murphy and Casey Beathard, it was originally released in 2010 as the second single from Josh’s debut album, Way Out Here.

To see Riley on his ongoing headlining Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour, visit rileygreenmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

