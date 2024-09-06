Riley Green + Ella Langley reunite for duet #2

“Excuse me,” did Riley Green and Ella Langley reunite for a second duet?

They sure did, and it’s on a song called “Don’t Mind If I Do,” which is the title track of Riley’s forthcoming new album.

Unlike their bouncy first collab, “You Look Like You Love Me,” “Don’t Mind If I Do” is a reflective ballad chronicling a persona’s post-breakup sentiments and decision to rekindle what’s lost.

“And I don’t mind if I do/ Drink up the nerve to show up at your house/ If you wanna know the truth, it’s killin’ me not holdin’ you right now/ I’m one memory away from fallin’ all the way apart/ ‘Cause I might still love you/ Hope you don’t mind if I do,” Riley and Ella sing in the chorus.

Riley’s 18-track Don’t Mind If I Do arrives Oct. 18 and is available for presave now.

Ella and Riley’s “You Look Like You Love Me” is currently in the top 30 of the country charts, while Riley’s solo single, “Damn Good Day to Leave,” is in the top 20.

Here’s the full track list for Don’t Mind If I Do:

“That’s a Mistake”

“Change My Mind”

“Reel Problems (featuring Luke Bryan)”

“Turnin’ Dirt”

“Jesus Saves”

“Too Early to Drink”

“Pick a Place”

“Way Out Here”

“Waitin’ All Day”

“Chip Off the Ol’ Block”

“Alcohol Of Fame”

“Rather Be”

“Good Morning From Mexico”

“Torn”

“Damn Good Day to Leave”

“Looking Back on This”

“Don’t Mind If I Do (featuring Ella Langley)”

“Worst Way”

