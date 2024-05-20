93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Riley Green, ERNEST + Morgan Wallen lock in 4th of July plans

May 20, 2024 1:15PM EDT
Share
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Riley Green, ERNEST and up-and-comer Ella Langley have locked in their Fourth of July, and it’s going to be spent with Morgan Wallen.

Morgan’s enlisted Riley, ERNEST and Ella as openers for his headlining concert at London’s legendary Hyde Park on July 4.

“Gonna let freedom ring across the pond!” ERNEST shared on Instagram. “Really looking forward to this one!” Riley added on social platform X.

More artists on the lineup will be announced soon.

You can grab tickets now at bst-hydepark.com.

To catch Morgan on his ongoing One Night At A Time Tour, head to morganwallen.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Take Her HomeKenny Chesney
10:26pm
Different Round HereRiley Green/luke Combs
10:23pm
OutskirtsSam Hunt
10:20pm
This Towns Been Good To UsDylan Scott
10:17pm
Tucson Too LateJordan Davis
10:08pm
View Full Playlist