Riley Green taps Tracy Lawrence + more for Duckman Jam at Flora-Bama

January 29, 2024 2:15PM EST
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Riley Green is headed to Pensacola, Florida, for his annual Duckman Jam at Flora-Bama.

Slated for April 12-13, the two-day festival will feature Riley as headliner with Tracy LawrenceJake WorthingtonDrake White and Ella Langley serving as opening acts.

“Flora-Bama has always been a big deal to me. I’ve been going there since I was a young kid, sneaking in on vacation with my family. It’s the first place I ever saw a writer’s round,” shares Riley.

“I remember going down there as a teenager and standing by the stage, hoping to play. It’s pretty exciting to go back and have my own two-day festival there,” he adds. “Having Tracy Lawrence and Drake White there will make it a really fun weekend.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. local time. Presale for Riley Green’s fan club begins Tuesday, January 30, at 10 a.m. local time.

Coming up, Riley will kick off his Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour in Pikeville, Kentucky, on February 22. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to rileygreenmusic.com.

Riley and Luke Combs‘ “Different ‘Round Here” is currently #3 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

