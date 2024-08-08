Riley Green’s been enlisted by Randy Houser

Randy Houser has enlisted Riley Green for a new duet version of “Rub a Little Dirt on It.”

“I’ve had a ton of requests for different versions of Rub A Little Dirt On It, and I couldn’t think of a more fitting voice to add than my buddy @RileyGreenMusic!” Randy announced on social platform X with a photo of him and Riley onstage, as well as the new “Rub a Little Dirt on It” cover art.

Randy teased a snippet of the song Monday before revealing who the mystery collab partner is.

“Just cut a special version of Rub A Little Dirt On It with my buddy, leave a comment if you know who it is???” Randy wrote while sharing a clip of the new rendition.

“Rub a Little Dirt on It” first appeared on Randy’s 2022 album, Note to Self.

Riley’s latest project is the seven-track Way Out Here EP, which features his current single, “Damn Good Day to Leave.”

