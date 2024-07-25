93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Riley Green’s dropping “Rather Be” on Friday

July 25, 2024 12:15PM EDT
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Riley Green is dropping a new track, “Rather Be,” on Friday.

The “Different ‘Round Here” singer shared the news with fans on social media alongside a clip of the uptempo tune.

“When I hear you ditching me/ It makes me think of all the places I’d rather be,” Riley sings in the drum-heavy snippet.

You can presave “Rather Be” now to hear the full song when it arrives.

Riley’s latest project is the seven-track Way Out Here, which was preceded by 2023’s full-length album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo. His current single, “Damn Good Day to Leave,” is approaching the top 25 of the country charts.

