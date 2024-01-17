93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

“Roll On” with Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt + more on ‘CMT GIANTS: Alabama’

January 17, 2024 1:08PM EST
Courtesy of CMT

Country music’s biggest stars are coming together to honor “Dixieland Delight” hitmakers, Alabama

Slated to air later this year, the newly announced CMT GIANTS: Alabama two-hour special will feature Jason AldeanBlake SheltonSam HuntOld DominionLittle Big TownBrad PaisleyRiley GreenJamey JohnsonPam TillisLorrie Morgan and Steve Wariner tributing the group with covers of their timeless hits.

Luke BryanVince GillMartina McBrideLionel RichieEvander Holyfield and more will make both in-person and virtual appearances to share stories about Alabama’s enduring career.

Additionally, Alabama’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry will sit down for an interview about the band’s journey.

For more information on the upcoming CMT GIANTS: Alabama, head to cmt.com.

