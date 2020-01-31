RULES: Lovers Retreat Winter 2020 Contest

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE LOVERS RETREAT CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Sponsor(s):

WFLS

10333 Southpoint Landing Blvd

Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Wilderness Presidential Resort

9220 Plank Rd

Spotsylvania, VA 22553

Jewelry by Designs

2932 Prince William Pkwy,

Woodbridge, VA 22192

Weis Markets

Promotional Period : The Lovers Retreat contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around 2/3/2020, at 12:00am and ends at 11:59pm on or about 2/13/2020. Entry Deadline : The deadline to submit entries is 2/13/2019, 11:59pm. Eligibility Restrictions : The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and who live in the WFLS listening area. Employees of WFLS (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcasting stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

Entry Method : To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s).

VIA FACEBOOK – Visit the Station Facebook page at https://www.wfls.com/. Click on the Promotion entry form and enter the requested information, which may include your first and last name, zip code, email address, and telephone number. Facebook entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the Facebook account used to submit the entry at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the Facebook account by Facebook. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same Facebook account. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The Promotion administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. By submission of an entry, you release Facebook from any responsibility or liability for the Promotion’s administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook.

VIA INTERNET – Go to https://www.wfls.com/ and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address, in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The Promotion administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

Prizes :

A two night stay at Wilderness Presidential Resorts, a diamond trinket, and a $100 Weis Market gift card.

Odds of Winning:

Odds of winning are dependent upon the number of entries received.

Winner Selection and Notification :

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

Winners will be selected at random 2/14/2020, at or around 7:00am.

Winners will be notified by phone.