93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Russell Dickerson announces Big Wheels and Back Roads fall tour

May 15, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Share
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Russell Dickerson has unveiled his Big Wheels and Back Roads fall tour.

The 15-date trek will kick off on September 21 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with stops in a total of 13 states. Restless Road will open for Russell on all dates, while Parmalee and Niko Moon will join him on select dates.

“To me, there’s nothing better than performing live and getting the whole RD Fam together,” shares Russell. “‘Big Wheels and Back Roads’ has been one of my favorite songs to sing live for a while now, so it was just the perfect fit for the name of the tour. Can’t wait to see y’all out there this Fall!”

Tickets on go sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Members of the RD Fan Club will have presale access starting Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. local time with the code RDFAM23. 

For the full list of dates and to purchase tickets, visit Russell’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Next Thing You Should KnowJordan Davis
2:45pm
One Number AwayLuke Combs
2:41pm
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore Ftg Priscilla Block
2:38pm
People Are CrazyBilly Currington
2:35pm
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
2:31pm
View Full Playlist