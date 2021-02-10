      Weather Alert

Russell Dickerson – Home Sweet (Video)

Feb 10, 2021 @ 6:00am

Russell Dickerson just recently released the video to his new song “Home Sweet”.

It’s really cute.  The video features his wife and his baby.

Russell says:

“This song is as real as it gets. The week Kailey and I got home from our honeymoon my income stopped. I was in between deals and we were flat broke! Now we just moved into our new house and have a baby on the way so yeah, ‘Home Sweet’ is about as spot on real life as it gets. “We got it all you’re still all I need…Home Sweet.” – Russell Dickerson

