Russell Dickerson on son Remington understanding his job

September 3, 2024 6:00AM EDT
Russell Dickerson‘s son, Remington, may only be 3, but he’s already had glimpses of his dad’s glamorous job.

While the young boy’s not at most shows, he’s been out to some and knows that when Russell leaves, it’s to entertain many, many more people.

“It’s usually past his bedtime, but if we’re on the East Coast, he can maybe catch a show because it’s before his bedtime,” Russell tells ABC Audio. “He sees me onstage and he’s like, ‘Daddy, you got to go sing?’ [I’m] like, ‘Yeah, I got to go sing, buddy.’ He’s like, ‘OK, I love you.’ It’s always past his bedtime, so I’m putting him down.”

But does Remington truly grasp the talent and fame his country music-singing father possesses?

“I don’t know if he understands it, but he knows what I do,” says Russell. “He’s not going to think I’m cool. [But] maybe he will.” 

Russell’s currently on the road opening for Sam Hunt‘s Locked Up Tour. For tickets, visit russelldickerson.com.

You can check out his latest single, “Bones,” on his five-track Bones The EP, out now on digital music platforms.

Here’s the track list for Bones The EP:
“What a Life”
“Bones”
“Miss You So (Letters to You)”
“Those Nights These Days”
“Cold Beer Conversation”

 

