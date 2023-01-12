93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Russell Dickerson plans to crash the opening of Nashville’s first In-N-Out

January 12, 2023 2:11PM EST
Share
Russell Dickerson plans to crash the opening of Nashville’s first In-N-Out

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Russell Dickerson can’t contain his excitement about California’s popular In-N-Out burger chain finally making its way to Nashville.

“Y’all, huge announcement! As you probably already have seen, In-N-Out’s coming to Nashville. I will be playing the opening of the In-N-Out in Nashville,” he posted on his socials.

There might be one little hiccup with Russell’s plan, however.

“I’ve not been invited to do so,” he added, “but I will be there, guitar in hand, at the opening of these In-N-Outs. Yo!”

Earlier this week, the iconic burgers, fries and shakes joint announced it will be opening a corporate hub south of Nashville, with plans to open its first couple Music City locations by 2026. So far, In-N-Out only extends as far east as Texas. 

Stay tuned to see if Russell can make his dream gig official. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
2:00am
Pretty Good At Drinkin BeerBilly Currington
1:57am
Beer With My FriendsKenny Chesney Ftg Old Dominion
1:54am
Kiss Tomorrow GoodbyeLuke Bryan
1:51am
Love You Like I Used ToRussell Dickerson
1:48am
View Full Playlist