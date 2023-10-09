93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Russell Dickerson + wife Kailey welcome second son

October 9, 2023 1:16PM EDT
Share
ABC

Russell Dickerson is officially a dad of two.

The “Yours” hitmaker and his wife, Kailey, welcomed their second son, Radford Arthur Dickerson, on Sunday, October 1. He arrived at 8 pounds and 14 ounces and measured 20.5 inches.

“Lil Rad man made his way into the world 17 hours after the show in Kansas City… Dad was dropped-off at the hospital on the tour bus and all… But we made it! Lil Rad is a dream baby and Rem is obsessed with being a super big brother!” Kailey recently shared on Instagram alongside photos of their newborn and family.

Russell and Kailey’s first child, Remington Edward, was born on September 10, 2020.

Russell’s currently on his headlining Big Wheels and Back Roads fall tour. For the full list of dates and tickets, visit his website.

“God Gave Me a Girl” is #4 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Standing Room OnlyTim Mcgraw
9:11am
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
9:08am
Im Comin OverChris Young
9:05am
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
9:02am
Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
8:59am
View Full Playlist