Russell Dickerson’s dropping his romantic “Bones” soon

After weeks of teasing snippets on social media, Russell Dickerson has finally announced the release date of “Bones.”

The new track’s set to arrive July 12 and it’s all about love that stands the test of time.

“Saying I’ll love ya ’til the stars up above ya ain’t shining in the sky no more/ Long as I’m livin’ baby I ain’t quitting/ That’s a love you can bet your life on/ Yeah, I’ll love ya ’til I’m six feet down in the ground and the gold on my finger’s wrapped around nothin’ but bones,” Russell sings in the chorus.

“No matter what life looks like… this is what matters most [ring + white heart emojis] ‘Bones’ will be yours on 7.12,” he tells fans on social platform X.

Russell’s latest studio album is his 2022 self-titled album, which received the deluxe treatment in 2023 as The Afterparty Deluxe. His newest song, “Good Day to Have a Good Day,” arrived in May.

Russell’s currently opening for Sam Hunt on his Locked Up Tour. You can grab tickets now at russelldickerson.com.

