Ryan Gosling to receive award from Santa Barbara Film Festival

November 10, 2023 4:47PM EST
One of the industry’s most well-known film industry events is feeling the Kenergy.

On Friday, the Santa Barbara Film Festival announced that Barbie star Ryan Gosling will be awarded the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film on January 13.

“Since 2006, the annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film has been awarded to a lifelong contributor to cinema through their work in front of the camera, behind, or both,” the festival notes, adding Gosling will join the ranks of previous winners including Oscar winners Martin Scorsese, Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Michelle Yeoh, Quentin Tarantino and Forest Whitaker.

“Ryan Gosling has long been both a dramatic and comedic force in front of the camera. This year, thanks to his universally hailed, triumphant performance as Ken in Barbie — a film that truly demanded the attention of critics and moviegoers around the world — he has become a true cinematic powerhouse,” the festival’s executive director Roger Durling said in a statement.

The trophy will be presented at a black-tie fundraising dinner; the 39th annual festival runs from February 7-17.

