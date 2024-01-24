Ryan Reynolds — and Dogpool — post that ‘Deadpool 3’ has wrapped

While they apparently disagree about who was worse to work with, Ryan Reynolds and his canine co-star Dogpool agreed via Instagram that Deadpool 3 has officially wrapped.

With a shot of his crotch in his red costume — a callback to an early scene in the 2016 original — Reynolds posted, “The suit hides the blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears.”

He continued, “A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman… all under the stalwart leadership of [director Shawn Levy].

As reported, work on the anticipated threequel was paused in July after the SAG strike was declared; it resumed in November.

Ryan concluded by saying, “I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th.”

For her part, his dog-eared colleague also posted an in-costume shot, with a computer-generated flower to protect her modesty as her super suit has no bottoms.

“That’s a wrap on my first movie!” the photo was captioned. “We worked our pants off but it was worth it.”

Dogpool continued, “Everyone on set was the utmost professional, especially Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman. And a super-hero big bow-wow-WOW to the entire crew. No matter the challenge, you rose to the task and made it look easy. I wouldn’t change a thing. Except maybe one person who was a little extra to deal with,” he said, hinting at Reynolds.

“But don’t worry, I’ve forgiven him,” the mutt concluded. “I even left him a very special warm, personal gift in his trailer.”

Deadpool 3 was produced by 20th Century Studios, which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.