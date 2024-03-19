Saddle up for Kane Brown’s “Fiddle in the Band”

Kane Brown is dropping a new song, “Fiddle in the Band,” on Friday.

The announcement arrived on Kane’s socials alongside a reveal of the song’s cover art, which features Kane and his fiddle player onstage with fiery pyrotechnics in the background.

A preview clip shared on Instagram showcases the track’s upbeat chorus and prominent fiddle just as the song suggests.

“I’m a little bit of bass, 808s, a little bit of clap your hands/ I’m a little bit a six strings on a backbeat/ With a fiddle in the band,” Kane sings in the snippet.

Kane recently celebrated his latest #1 with “I Can Feel It,” the lead single from his upcoming as-yet-untitled new album.

Coming up, Kane will kick off his In The Air Tour March 28 in Charlottesville, Virginia. You can find tickets and a full list of dates now at tour.kanebrownmusic.com.

You can presave “Fiddle in the Band” now to hear it as soon as it drops.

