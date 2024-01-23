Saddle up for Pioneer Woman’s cowboy cookies

If you’ve never heard of or had cowboy cookies, here’s your chance to make some of your own.

The Pioneer Woman has shared a recipe for delicious, chocolate-loaded cowboy cookies.

According to The Pioneer Woman, the cookies were “made famous by former First Lady Laura Bush, who submitted them for a baking contest during the 2000 presidential election.”

The recipe starts with a chocolate chip cookie base and welcomes bonus ingredients and mix-ins, such as rolled oats, pecans, coconut, cinnamon, peanuts and walnuts.

“These are tasty and (don’t laugh at me this early in the morning) they COULD totally pass as a breakfast treat? (Notice the question mark on the end of that sentence. [laughing face emoji]) Print this one out…so good!” The Pioneer Woman‘s Ree Drummond says on Facebook.

You can check out the cowboy cookies recipe now at thepioneerwoman.com.

