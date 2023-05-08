93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Sam Hunt announces new song, “Women in My Life”

May 8, 2023 1:15PM EDT
Todd Owyoung/NBC

Sam Hunt‘s set to release a fresh track, “Women in My Life,” on Friday, May 12. 

“Got another song finished! It’s called ‘Women in my Life’ it’ll be out this coming Friday,” Sam tweeted.

Though not much is known about the track, fans can preview its single cover, as well as an instrumental snippet, via Sam’s tweet.

Prior to this, Sam dropped “Outskirts,” “Walmart,” “Start Nowhere” and his single “Water Under The Bridge.” Most recently, the country hitmaker also released a reflective music video for “Outskirts.”

On the tour front, Sam will kick off his headlining SUMMER ON THE OUTSKIRTS TOUR with Brett Young and Lily Rose on July 6 in Hartford, Connecticut. For a full list of dates and to get tickets, visit samhunt.com.

