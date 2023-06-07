Sam Hunt “fell in love” with Nashville on his first CMA Fest visit as a fan

There’s a special, undeniable charm about Nashville. Just ask Sam Hunt, whose life was changed after his first visit to CMA Fest as a fan.

“You know, I was here several years ago for the first time for CMA Fest as a fan. I came out to the show, did the full experience, and it really was one of the big reasons I decided to move to Nashville,” Sam recalls.

“It kind of made the idea of being a songwriter more tangible and realistic, and also I fell in love with the city, Nashville, so I knew it’d be a place I’d be happy living, and also because of the music,” the “23” hitmaker adds. “That week here really inspired my move here, and it was a significant part of my life.”

Sam’s slated to perform at the Spotify House at Ole Red on Thursday, June 8. So if you’re going to be in Music City for CMA Fest, don’t miss it.

For the full CMA Fest schedule and lineup, visit cmafest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.