Sam Hunt plots Outskirts Tour 2024

Sam Hunt has announced his headlining Outskirts Tour 2024.

Produced by Live Nation, the arena trek kicks off February 22 in Grand Rapids, with stops in Louisville, Nashville, Knoxville, Savannah and more, before concluding in Charlottesville, Virginia, on April 13.

Brett Young and Lily Rose, who opened for Sam on his recent Summer On The Outskirts Tour, will again join him as openers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Presale begins Wednesday, October 18, at 10 a.m.

For the full Outskirts Tour 2024 schedule, visit Sam’s website.

Additionally, Sam is set to drop a fresh track, “Came the Closest,” on Friday, October 20.

