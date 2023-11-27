93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Sam Hunt’s second child has arrived

November 27, 2023 1:15PM EST
Sam Hunt is officially a dad of two.

The “Take Your Time” hitmaker recently shared a photo of his family on social media with a caption that read, “Thank You Lord.” 

The two-picture slide featured Sam, wife Hannah Lee Fowler, their 18-month-old daughter, Lucy Louise, and their second baby, whose name, gender and age were not revealed. Another photo of Sam and others on horses was also shared.

Sam’s currently climbing the country charts with his latest single, “Outskirts.”

Coming up, the country star will kick off his Outskirts Tour 2024 in February. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit Sam’s website.

