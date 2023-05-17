Sam Hunt’s “Women in My Life” offers a peek into his upbringing

93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

May 17, 2023 1:00PM EDT
Sam Hunt‘s autobiographical new song, “Women in My Life,” is a tender tribute to the women who’ve shaped him.

“Some are here, some are gone/ Some were mine all summer long/ Solid as a rock, rolling like a stone/ In and out my door,” Sam sings on the track, which he co-wrote with Zach CrowellAshley Gorley and Josh Osborne.

“So much of the peace and joy I carry around as an adult comes from the women who raised me and poured love into my life throughout it,” says Sam. “There’s no telling who or what I would be without them. God bless them all. I’m forever grateful.”

Prior to this, the country hitmaker released “Outskirts,” “Walmart,” “Start Nowhere” and his latest single, “Water Under the Bridge.”

Sam’s headlining Summer on the Outskirts Tour kicks off July 6 in Hartford, Connecticut. For the full schedule and to grab tickets, visit samhunt.com.

