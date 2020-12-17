      Weather Alert

Santa Runs (Chancellor/ Stafford/ Spotsy)

Dec 17, 2020 @ 6:00am

*CHANCELLOR SANTA RUNS (Starts Tonight!)

Chancellor Santa Runs (Starts tonight Dec. 17th and runs through Dec. 23rd).

 

**Stafford finished their Santa runs last week but decided to add some more runs to their route for this week.  Get their updated info on their Facebook page.

(*Picture used with permission from SVFD.)

 

***SPOTSYLVANIA SANTA RUNS (Rest of schedule)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2020 1800 TO 2100
• MILLGARDEN
• GALAXIE DR
• THREE CEDARS

SATURDAY DECEMBER 19, 2020 1500 TO 2200
• BALLS BLUFF
• LEE PARKE
• HOLLY OAK
• DEEP CREEK
• LEES PARK ESTATES

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2020 1500 TO 2200 (RESERVED FOR WEATHER) 1500 TO 2200

MONDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2020 1800 TO 2100
• ABBERLY APTS
• BALLANTRAYE
• STONEY CREEK
• BREEZEWOOD

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2020 1800 TO 2100
• LANDCASTER GATE
• TIMBERRIDGE
• TIMBERLAKE
• HICKORY HILL

TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS WILL BE USED FOR WEATHER POSTPONES

 

