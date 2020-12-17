Santa Runs (Chancellor/ Stafford/ Spotsy)
*CHANCELLOR SANTA RUNS (Starts Tonight!)
Chancellor Santa Runs (Starts tonight Dec. 17th and runs through Dec. 23rd).
**Stafford finished their Santa runs last week but decided to add some more runs to their route for this week. Get their updated info on their Facebook page.
(*Picture used with permission from SVFD.)
***SPOTSYLVANIA SANTA RUNS (Rest of schedule)
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2020 1800 TO 2100
• MILLGARDEN
• GALAXIE DR
• THREE CEDARS
SATURDAY DECEMBER 19, 2020 1500 TO 2200
• BALLS BLUFF
• LEE PARKE
• HOLLY OAK
• DEEP CREEK
• LEES PARK ESTATES
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2020 1500 TO 2200 (RESERVED FOR WEATHER) 1500 TO 2200
MONDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2020 1800 TO 2100
• ABBERLY APTS
• BALLANTRAYE
• STONEY CREEK
• BREEZEWOOD
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2020 1800 TO 2100
• LANDCASTER GATE
• TIMBERRIDGE
• TIMBERLAKE
• HICKORY HILL
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS WILL BE USED FOR WEATHER POSTPONES