McDonald’s Scented Billboards? That’s Genius!

Ever walked by a billboard and wished you could catch a whiff of its scent? Maybe hoping to catch a hint of the cologne worn by your local personal injury lawyer? Or better yet…FOOD!

McDonald’s is introducing a groundbreaking concept: scented billboards. Currently, they’re only available in the Netherlands, and it may be just a marketing stunt for now.

The concept is pretty genius. These billboards don’t display any advertisements; they’re simply blank, red, or yellow signs. However, they’re equipped with scent diffusion technology. Upon asking passers-by, most reported smelling French fries.

It’s uncertain if this is merely a social media gimmick or a potential future rollout. Nonetheless, it seems like an intriguing idea. In the Netherlands, these billboards are strategically placed near McDonald’s outlets.