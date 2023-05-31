93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Scotty McCreery shares sweet moment with son Avery

May 31, 2023 12:15PM EDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Scotty McCreery‘s 7-month-old, Merrick Avery, can now speak sentences. Well sort of, and it’s adorable.  

The country singer recently posted a video of him sharing a special father-son moment with Avery. The clip opened with Avery seemingly uttering, “What’re ya doing?” before Scotty looked to his wife, Gabi, who was behind the camera.

“What are you doing? Did you just repeat what I said?” Scotty responded to Avery. He also captioned the video, “Avery skipping over first words and going straight to sentences??”

Avery was born in October 2022 and is Scotty and Gabi’s first child. The couple, who are high school sweethearts, got married in June 2018.

On the music front, Scotty’s “It Matters to Her” is currently in the top three and ascending on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

