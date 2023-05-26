93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Scotty McCreery to join the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame

May 26, 2023 2:15PM EDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Country music’s own Scotty McCreery has been announced as a 2023 North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductee. 

This year’s class also includes Betty DavisGeorge Beverly SheaLoudon Wainwright IIIFetchin Bones and Bill Curtis

Of his honor, Scotty says, “I am honored to be announced today as a 2023 inductee into the North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame!!! Congrats to my fellow inductees and their families!”

Scotty joins the ranks of other country artists and North Carolina natives who have been inducted, including Eric ChurchRandy TravisCharlie DanielsKellie Pickler and Ronnie Milsap.
 
Tickets to the October 19 induction ceremony, which includes performances from Scotty and other inductees, are available now at Eventbrite.

