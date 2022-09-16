Scotty McCreery’s ‘Same Truck’ album gets deluxe makeover with six new songs

Triple Tigers Records

Scotty McCreery is adding some new songs — and a new vinyl version — to his September 2021 album, Same Truck. The deluxe version of the project will arrive on vinyl, digital and CD this November.

Ahead of the release, Scotty dropped “Nothin’ Right,” which is one of six new tracks featured on the album. The new song — which Scotty co-wrote — is a twangy, relaxation anthem that the singer says gets a great response when he plays it in his live shows.

“We had more songs I loved ready for the original release of Same Truck than we could put on that album, so I am pumped that Triple Tigers asked me to do a deluxe edition where I could add six mor songs,” the singer explains.

“We’ve also had a lot of requests for a vinyl version of Same Truck over the last year,” he adds, “so I’m excited we can offer that option as well.”

The deluxe version of Same Truck comes out November 18, but it’s available to pre-order and pre-save now.

