See Lauren Alaina sing a Tammy Wynette classic at the Opry

April 11, 2023 11:15AM EDT
Jason Davis/Getty Images

Lauren Alaina recently took the Grand Ole Opry stage to deliver a powerful rendition of the Tammy Wynette hit “Stand By Your Man.”

The performance was part of a special night at the Opry honoring the legacy of the Queen of Country Music, who passed away 25 years ago. Other artists who graced the stage included Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin BrothersWendy Moten, and Tammy and George Jones‘ daughter, Georgette Jones

“If there’s one TWANG I know for sure, it was an honor to sing Stand by your Man in remembrance of Tammy Wynette,” Lauren tweeted. 

Watch a clip of Lauren’s performance on her Twitter.

