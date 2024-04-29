93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

April 29, 2024 9:50AM EDT
PHOTO(S) COURTESY CRRL- Seed packets from seed library.

If you love gardening then you will love this just as much as I do.

Last Monday, the Central Rappahannock Regional Library launched a Seed Library on the third floor.  It was a great day for it because it just happened to be Earth Day.

You can take seed packets of all varieties home with you.  You may also bring seeds to share with others.  Just make sure they are heirloom, non-hybrid seeds.

Thank you to Sean who is the Community Engagement Manager at the CRRL for sending these pictures to me.  I wanted to share with you to help spread the word about this wonderful seed library.

PHOTO(S) COURTESY CRRL Seed drawer

If you’re new to gardening the library is the perfect place to learn.  There’s several books you can check out to read.

 

