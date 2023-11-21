93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Serve up Paula Deen’s Sausage Rice Casserole for Thanksgiving

November 21, 2023 4:15PM EST
Having a family gathering or potluck this Thanksgiving and can’t decide what to make? Look no further than Paula Deen‘s Sausage Rice Casserole.

Her recipe has a prep time of 20 minutes and includes ingredients such as wild rice, sausage, onions and mushrooms. After cooking the sausage, you’ll just have to combine everything in a dish and pop it in the oven to bake.

“Here in the South, you’ll always find tons of delicious casseroles on our Thanksgiving tables. Maybe this year, you’ll consider adding this delicious Sausage Rice Casserole to yours,” Paula captions her Facebook post alongside a video of her making the comfort dish from scratch. 

You can get the full recipe now at pauladeen.com.

