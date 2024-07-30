93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Shaboozey gets “Tipsy” at #1 on the country charts

July 30, 2024 11:00AM EDT
Disney/Larry McCormack

Shaboozey‘s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has hit #1 on the Mediabase Country chart and Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

The track, which interpolates rapper J-Kwon‘s 2004 release “Tipsy,” previously ascended to #1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This is Shaboozey’s first-ever chart-topper as an artist. 

You can find “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” on Shaboozey’s latest album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, out now. 

The Virginia native’s also featured on “Spaghettii” and “Sweet Honey Buckiin’” off Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter.

