Shaboozey or Zach Bryan? Vote for your faves in People’s Sexiest Man Alive Readers’ Choice Poll

September 4, 2024 12:00PM EDT
If you’ve ever gotten angry at People magazine’s pick for the Sexiest Man Alive, you’ll be glad to know you now have a say in who ends up in this year’s edition — and you can vote for some of your favorite artists while making your voice heard.

People‘s Sexiest Man Alive Readers’ Choice Poll is now open, and you can vote for the guys you think are the sexiest in 15 different categories. The mag will presumably take this into account when it reveals its Sexiest Men issue in November.

Each category has four choices. In the sexiest musician category, it’s country music’s Zach Bryan and Shaboozey, as well as Harry Styles and singer/songwriter ROLE MODELTravis KelceTaylor Swift‘s boyfriend, is among the choices for sexiest podcast host along with his brother, Jason.

“I Had Some Help” hitmaker Post Malone and Bad Bunny are among the choices in the category of “Who’s got the sexiest tattoos?”

Voting closes Sept. 20, and you can vote as many times as you want before then.

