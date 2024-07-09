Shaboozey talks genre-blending “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” + being a fan of Post Malone

After a couple of months on the Mediabase Country chart, Shaboozey‘s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is finally in the top five, and its steady ascension continues. Meanwhile, it’s just hit #1 on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 chart. Not bad for a country song that came out of Shaboozey’s desire to rework a hip-hop tune he’d heard as a kid.

“I had just been wanting to flip an early 2000s song because that’s kind of the stuff that I saw on TV … a lot of just 2000s R&B and hip-hop,” he tells ABC Audio. He chose “Tipsy,” the 2004 debut single by rapper J-Kwon.

“It’s cool to take something that I grew up on and bring it into this space that I’m currently in and currently just such a fan of,” he says. “And it was cool to bring those worlds together so seamlessly.”

While “A Bar Song” is definitely part of a lot of fans’ summer playlists, Shaboozey says his personal one is stacked with the music of another artist who’s an expert at mixing genres.

“Oh, man. My boy Post [Malone]. Yeah. Love Posty,” Shaboozey said when asked who’s soundtracking his summer. “…[M]an, it’s going to be a Post summer. He’s dropping [his album], so it might be a loaded playlist of just Posty smashes!” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Posty’s debut country album, F-1 Trillion, featuring “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen and “Pour Me a Drink” with Blake Shelton, comes out August 16.

You can find “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” on Shaboozey’s latest record, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.