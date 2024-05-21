Shake Off Old Wisdom- Not All Advice Holds Up
May 21, 2024 5:16AM EDT
A website compiled a roster of conventional advice urging people to abandon certain practices deemed antiquated. The suggestion is that we discard them due to their outdated nature or our evolving understanding.
Here’s a glimpse:
- “Never sleep on an argument.” While it’s theorized to prevent further discord when tempers are high, sometimes a fresh perspective doesn’t necessarily resolve underlying issues.
- “Persistence pays off.” While admirable, sometimes recognizing futility is the wiser path.
- “Just ignore bullies.” Ignoring them doesn’t often halt their actions; addressing the issue head-on might be more effective.
- “Follow your passion, money will follow.” While enticing, this can be a risky gamble without a strategic plan. Passion alone doesn’t always pay the bills.
- “Grin and bear it.” Enduring isn’t always the solution; self-care and reflection may prove more fruitful.
- “Forgive and forget.” Perhaps it’s better as “forgive, but don’t forget,” as patterns of behavior often persist.
- “Treat others as you wish to be treated.” While idealistic, it may open one to exploitation. Some advocate reciprocating based on how one is treated.
- “Trust your instincts.” While empowering, it’s not universal; anxiety and biases can cloud judgment. One’s gut isn’t always the most reliable compass.