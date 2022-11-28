Shania Twain adds five dates to her 2023 Queen of Me Tour

As dates on Shania Twain’s upcoming Queen of Me Tour are quickly selling out, the singer announced on social media that she’s adding five stops to the trek to accommodate fan demand.

Shania’s new dates beef up her string of shows both in the U.S. and internationally. She’s now playing second nights in Moncton, New Brunswick, and Glasgow in the U.K. She’s also adding Bethel, N.Y.; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Leeds, U.K., to her list of destination cities.

Tickets for the recently-added shows go on sale December 2 at 10 a.m. local time, but Citi cardholders will have access to a special pre-sale.

The Queen of Me Tour kicks off in April in Spokane, Washington. The trek takes its name from Shania’s upcoming Queen of Me album, which will come out in February and is her first full-length collection of new music since 2017.

In the meantime, Shania is tiding fans over with the release of a deluxe edition of her 1997 album, Come On Over, featuring a handful of live additions to the track list. The newly-added songs are all live duets: Versions of “You’re Still the One” with Chris Martin and Elton John are included, as is a rendition of “Party for Two” that Shania performed with Nick Jonas in 2017.

The deluxe version of Come on Over arrives as part of Apple Music’s From Apple Music With Love holiday series.