Shania Twain announces new ‘Queen Of Me: Royal Edition’

Shania Twain is set to drop an expanded version of her latest album, Queen Of Me, on Friday, April 28.

Titled Queen Of Me: Royal Edition, the collection will include several new tracks, as well as a feature “that happened serendipitously.”

Sharing the news on Twitter, Shania wrote, “You’ve embraced the new album in exactly the way it was intended – pure celebration! QOM:RE includes a couple of rogue tracks that didn’t quite fit the concept but that I wanted to share with you – and a feature that happened serendipitously and gave me smiles for miles!”

Queen Of Me arrived in February and is Shania’s sixth studio album.

Presave Queen Of Me: Royal Edition now.

