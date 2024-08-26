Shania Twain appears in new ‘Doctor Odyssey’ teaser trailer

Shania Twain appears in the teaser trailer for the new ABC drama Doctor Odyssey.

In the video, set to the Beach Boys classic “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and released Monday, guest star Shania appears in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment dancing with Don Johnson, who plays the captain of a luxury cruise ship named The Odyssey.

Elsewhere, we see Joshua Jackson‘s Max joining the vessel as the new on-board doctor and getting a speech from Don’s character, who tells him, “This ship is heaven. Our mission is to preserve the dream. And that’s why you’re here: Keep these dreamers safe.”

“I’m in,” Max replies.

“It’s not a question of when you encounter waves, but what you do when they come up,” Don’s captain character warns later in the clip.

Joshua and Don — who are both pulling double duty as executive producers — lead the cast, which also includes Phillipa Soo and Sean Teale.

“Max is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder,” the official synopsis for the Ryan Murphy series reads. “It’s all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.”

Doctor Odyssey premieres Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.