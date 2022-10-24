93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Shania Twain books 2023 show in Nashville

October 24, 2022 1:03PM EDT
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for Bauer Media

Shania Twain is heading back to Nashville. 

The superstar will headline Geodis Park, the soccer stadium on the historic Nashville Fairgrounds, next year on June 7. Kelsea Ballerini and Breland are on the bill with her. 

“There’s been a few rumours in the press about what’s coming next from me – It’s been fun to watch,” Shania writes on Instagram with a crying laughing emoji. “Well I am here to officially confirm ONE of those rumours… NASHVILLE, won’t you wake up dreaming with me, @kelseaballerini and @breland at @geodispark on June 7th 2023??” 

She previously brought her NOW Tour to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in 2018. Tickets for the new show go on sale Friday.  

Shania recently released the lead single off her upcoming album, “Waking Up Dreaming.” 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

