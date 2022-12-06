Shania Twain extends her 2023 Queen of Me Tour through mid-November

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Shania Twain has added another string of shows to her tour calendar for next year.

Due to fan demand, the superstar put another month of shows on the books, launching in mid-October 2023 in San Antonio, Texas, and wrapping on November 14 in Vancouver. In between those dates, she’ll hit cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Named for her upcoming Queen of Me album — her first since 2017 — Shania’s 2023 tour will begin in late April in Spokane, Washington. After tickets for the first leg of shows went on sale, they quickly began selling out, prompting her to add more dates.

“I’ll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma’s going on the road for the entirety of 2023!” the singer said on social media. “And I’m playing even more shows that we’ve just announced!”

Tickets for the next round of shows go on sale December 16. For details about grabbing your seats — and a number of specialized presales — visit LiveNation.com.

