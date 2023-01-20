Shay Mooney serenades new son Abram

ABC/Larry McCormack

Shay Mooney‘s officially a father of three.

The Dan + Shay singer announced his wife, Hannah, gave birth to Abram Shay Mooney on Tuesday, January 17, in a touching post on his socials.

“Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it,” Shay says, adding a heart emoji alongside a moving video of him holding Abram and singing “When I Pray for You,” a song he and Dan recorded for the movie The Shack.

Abram joins big brothers Asher, who’ll turn 6 next week, and Ames, who’ll be 3 next month.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.