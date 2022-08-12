Shay Mooney’s wife, Hannah, is pregnant with their third child

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

Shay Mooney and his wife, Hannah, are expecting another child.

On Friday, the Dan + Shay member took to Instagram to share that his wife is pregnant with their third child, another boy.

Hannah posted a video showing the positive pregnancy test, in addition to telling their other two sons, 5-year-old Asher and 2-year-old Ames, the big news.

“Do you think you’re going to have a baby brother or a baby sister?” Hannah asks Asher. “I wanted a baby sister, so it’s a baby sister,” the tot responds. When she informs him that he has another brother on the way, Asher reiterates, “I wanted a sister.”

Like his older brother, Ames also thought that a baby girl was on the way. “Do you remember when mommy told you I was going to have a baby?” Hannah asks Ames, who responds “baby sister” while sitting on his mom’s lap. He leans over to say hello to her growing baby bump.

Shay and Hannah welcomed Asher in January 2017 and Ames in February 2020.

