Shop Early! The Biggest Demand For July 4th Is…

It doesn’t get any more American than this: According to a new report, the most important part of Independence Day celebrations is corn.

Instacart released data showing what America orders for their July 4th gatherings and cookouts, based on last year’s holiday. The demand for yellow corn is up 380% compared to the yearly average!

I’m not sure if this highlights the importance of corn on Independence Day or the lack of interest in eating corn at other times of the year. But with that kind of demand…might want to shop early.

The other products that see the highest surge over July 4th are: