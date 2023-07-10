93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Shop Miranda’s top Idyllwind picks

July 10, 2023 4:15PM EDT
Share
NBC

In need to spruce up your closet with fresh apparel and accessories? Look no further than Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert.

Whether you need a new dress, T-shirt, western hat or pair of denim jeans, Miranda’s got you covered. Some of her top picks include the rock n’ roll rhinestone T-shirt, Cumberland wool felt western hat and Glenrose vintage gypsy high rise bootcut jeans. 

What are you waiting for? Check out Miranda’s favorite items at idyllwind.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

HomeBlake Shelton
8:19am
Looking For YouChris Young
8:16am
Heartache On The Dance FloorJon Pardi
8:03am
Between A Rock And A Hard Place (clean Edit)Bailey Zimmerman
8:00am
Take My NameParmalee
7:56am
View Full Playlist